Deputies: Man arrested for molesting 5-year-old who referred to him as ‘husband’

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Friday afternoon after deputies said he molested a 5-year-old girl while sharing a bed with her.
The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said Damion Butler, 24, shared a bed with the child on several occasions between Oct. 1 and Nov. 6. Deputies said the victim told them that on two of those occasions, Butler molested her.
According to detectives, the child referred to Butler as her “boyfriend/husband,” and was told to keep it secret due to how it would be perceived by others.
Butler’s arrest report states that he admitted to molesting the child.
