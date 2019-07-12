Deputies investigating Union County fatal crash

UNION COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Union County are investigating a crash that left a man dead.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s office, at about 8:18pm, Thursday, 911 dispatchers received a call about a crash on an abandoned railroad bed off Woodstock Road, near Lincoln Road in Union Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 1998 Ford Ranger upside down, against a tree, approximately 75 yards off Woodstock Road.

Deputies say the Ford Ranger was driving northbound on the old railroad bed at a high rate of speed, when it traveled off the left side of the railroad bed and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Jason O. Morris, 43, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in the vehicle was taken to Memorial Hospital, and later transferred to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in was listed in stable condition.

According to deputies, alcohol is a suspected factor, and the crash remains under investigation.