Deputies identify man killed in Plain Township crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Franklin County deputies have identified a man killed in a crash in Plain Township.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:03pm, Monday, a 2006 black Saab 93, being driven by, Brad J. Bentley, 60, of Columbus, was traveling northbound on U.S. 62 south of Walnut Street when the vehicle went left of center.

The Saab then struck head-on a Ford E-series van that was traveling southbound.

Bentley was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Ford van was in a stable condition and was also transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

Deputies continue to investigate but say there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. All drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.