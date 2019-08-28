Deputies: ALDI’s cashier robbed at gunpoint in Powell

POWELL (WCMH) — Deputies at the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed an ALDI’s grocery store cashier at gunpoint.

The suspect reportedly entered the ALDI grocery store located at 9965 Sawmill Parkway in Powell at 8:23 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 and walked the store for approximately five minutes before robbing the cashier, according to deputies.

The suspect then fled southbound on foot, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was physically harmed, officials said.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, please e-mail Detective Yates at ryates@co.delaware.oh.us or call our Crime Tip Line 740-833-2830.