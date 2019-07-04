Dense fog advisory in effect across Central Ohio

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Dense Fog

Advisory, which is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Visibility is one quarter mile or less at times. The poor visibility will result in hazardous travel conditions, according to NWS.

Fog will become more scattered in nature with sunrise, lifting and mixing out by 10 a.m.

Motorists should use extra caution by slowing down and leaving

more distance between vehicles.

Rapid changes in visibility to near zero at times will be possible and create a significant driving hazard.

