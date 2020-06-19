Demonstrators still out in Columbus even with smaller crowds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When protests after George Floyd’s death started weeks ago, there were hundreds and sometimes thousands of people gathered at times even during the day on weekdays. Over the past couple days, the crowds outside the Ohio Statehouse along High Street have been smaller. Demonstrators still out say it’s important they’re there even if the group is not as big.

“If we’re not out here, nothing’s going to change and we’re going to be stuck with the same amount of inequality and injustice that we’ve been dealing with,” said Kassala Reid.

This week, Reid was one of about a dozen people chanting or holding up signs along High Street at any given time during the day.

“I feel like if nobody’s out here fighting for that cause it’s never going to happen,” said Salvatore Sowell who was also part of the group. “There’s never going to be any justice or equality among everybody.”

Both Reid and Sowell have been out for at least two weeks calling for an end to racial inequality. They say even if the message isn’t coming from hundreds or even thousands, it still needs to be heard.

“Regardless of if it’s one or two or even five thousand of us, we’re going to make a statement,” said Reid. “We’re going to get our point across eventually. One way or another.”