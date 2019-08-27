Demolition approved for Columbus Crew Stadium site

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew SC doesn’t own the land yet, but it’s been granted approval to raze several buildings on property that could soon be theirs.

Nationwide Realty was present for the Downtown Commission meeting and told commissioners a deal was close to being finalized.

The property in question is located near Huntington Park and Nationwide Arena down by the Olentangy River.

Hemmed in by I-670 and the river, road and infrastructure plans were shown to the commission as well.

Commissioners were told the aesthetic currently found in the Arena District will carry into this area as well.

If all goes as planned, we could see a groundbreaking on the stadium next month.

Also, next month more detailed plans of the stadium’s architecture will be released and presented to the commission.

The Crew would like to open the new stadium in July 2021.

Additional mixed-use development is also planned for the area including multi-family residential units, commercial businesses, and a dedicated parking garage to support those entities.

A small portion of the parking spaces may be used as premium parking for events at the stadium, however the Crew plans to rely on currently existing parking options for the majority of game day parking.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the plans as presented Tuesday.

At least one commissioner mentioned the commission has been burned by development plans for this site not coming to fruition three times in the past.

Perhaps the fourth time will be the charm.