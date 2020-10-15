Delaware man sentenced to 30 years for Sexual Misconduct with minors

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Three boys were the sexual assault victims of a man sentenced to 30 years in prison today.

Anthony Burns, of Delaware, Ohio, pled to and was sentenced for two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, both third degree felonies, according to a release from Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel.

“Moving forward with a plea ensures this monster will be locked up for many years, and these young victims will continue the healing process uninterrupted, without the trauma of a courtroom trial,” Schiffel said in the media release.

Burns was sentenced to 11 years for each rape charge and four years for each gross sexual imposition charge, bringing his total sentence to 30 years.

At the completion of his prison term, Burns must serve an additional five years post release control, and is now classified as a Tier III sex offender.

When he gets out of prison, he’s required to register with the sheriff in his county of residence every 90 days for the duration of his life after the completion of his prison sentence.