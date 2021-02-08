Delaware County uses school gym for COVID-19 vaccinations

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Over 3,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given without a hitch at Sunday’s clinic held in a school gym.

Delaware Public Health District gave a shout-out to Olentangy Local Schools which had staff and volunteers attend the event at Olentangy Berlin High School in Delaware.

“Thank you to all the school superintendents, nurses and staff that came out to help,” the health district said in a social media post.

“And a special shout out to all of our wonderful EMS and MRC volunteers. We cannot express how grateful we are for these community partnerships.”