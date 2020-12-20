Delaware County single-vehicle crash kills one

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person has died after a single-vehicle crash on SR-750 Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:44 p.m., 20-year-old Tamer J. Alrabadi, of Columbus, Ohio, was operating a silver 2007 Mitsubishi Lancer westbound on SR 750 near East Powell Road when he failed to maintain control and went off the right side of the roadway, striking a culvert.

Alrabadi and the passenger of the vehicle, 55-year-old Intesar A. Alzaiden, also of Columbus, Ohio, were transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where Alzaiden later died. Alrabadi was released with minor injuries.

OSP said Alrabadi and Alzaiden were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The incident remains under investigation, but alcohol and drug use are not suspected to be a factor.