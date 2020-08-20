Delaware County Sheriff’s Office: 2 males wanted for grand theft auto

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies are searching for two males suspected of grand theft auto.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says since mid-June, more than 20 vehicles were stolen in and around Delaware County by a group of individuals who are mainly from the Columbus area.

The vehicles were stolen from Delaware County, Genoa Township, Dublin, Powell and Westerville.

According to deputies, more than half of these stolen vehicles have been recovered, but the suspects are still at large.

The Sheriff’s office says there are felony warrants out for a 17-year-old male and Michael Sherrod Zion Hutchins, 18.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 740-833-2830.