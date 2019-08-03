Delaware Co. man fights against roundabout planned for his front yard

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is fighting back after he said the county is trying to take his property for a new roundabout.

Larry Dulin is using a sign in his yard urging people to contact the Delaware County engineer in hopes of saving his trees and his yard.

“I’ve been here 39 years and I’ve taken care of my family home and ow the county engineer says they’re going to take all my trees and put a roundabout in my front yard,” Dulin said.

Dulin has just retired and suffers from some health problems. A roundabout is the last thing he expected as he lived out his retirement.

He is almost 70 years old and loves spending his days sitting on his porch, enjoying the view.

Dulin said that in April, he got a notice from the county engineer that a roundabout was coming.

He immediately called the engineer.

“He was very cold,” Dulin said. “He didn’t care about my trees. The history of this house, this corner. That didn’t mean anything.”

Dulin hopes the sign will get others to join in his fight to save his land and his trees.

“I’m going to stay here, but I’ll be staying in the back part of the property,” he said. “I won’t be out in the front. Won’t be out here when they start bulldozing my trees.”