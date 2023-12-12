Watch a previous report on the Ohio Board of Education in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has picked the state’s next superintendent of public instruction, the board of education announced Tuesday.

According to a press release, Paul Craft, the current superintendent of Buckeye Valley Local Schools, was picked by DeWine to oversee the state agency working on behalf of the State Board of Education of Ohio. This is the latest change to a board of education that has seen a drastic overhaul over the past year.

“We want to make sure Ohio is a national leader when it comes to our teaching workforce, and Paul Craft will position us to advance the work focused on having excellent educators in our classrooms,” said Paul LaRue, president of the Ohio State Board of Education.

In the press release, Craft expressed his eagerness to get started with the new position.

“Ohio is home to outstanding educators and school personnel, and I’m excited to lead the work to ensure we have an excellent education workforce ready to make a difference for students,” Craft said in the announcement.

Craft will be walking into a recently altered version of the state’s board of education. With language from an Ohio Senate bill in the state’s biennial budget, it was renamed to the Department of Education and Workforce. Around two weeks before the changes took effect, seven members of the education board sued in an attempt to block the changes.

In the bill stripping the Ohio State Board of Education’s power, the Department of Education and Workforce took command of most of the responsibilities assigned to the board, including:

Developing academic standards and model curricula

Adopting minimum education standards for schools and operating standards for districts

Issuing and revoking state charters from school districts, building, and nonpublic schools seeking a charter

Overseeing the performance and functions of charter and STEM schools

Administering state scholarship programs

The Ohio State Board of Education lost most of its powers on Oct. 20 when a Franklin County judge declined to issue a preliminary injunction against a planned overhaul of the state education agency. With a judge’s approval, a temporary restraining order blocking the overhaul was dissolved. This led to the transfer of most of the education board’s powers to the position that Craft was appointed to by DeWine.