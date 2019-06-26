Death of infant found in well sparks protests

OTWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — The death of an infant in southern Ohio is sparking protests outside a children services center.

Six-month-old Dylan Groves was found dead in a well near his parents home earlier this month.

His parents have been charged with his killing, but a group gathered outside Scioto Children Services said they hold the agency responsible for the baby’s death.

RELATED: Body of a 4-month-old boy found in Scioto County well, parents charged with disappearance.

The protesters said Dylan was in the care of foster parents after the child was born addicted to drugs. Protesters argue the baby would be alive today if he wasn’t returned to his biological parents.

“Dylan didn’t have a voice, so if I have to stand up and be a voice for him, then I’m going to and I just encourage everybody to stand with me and be a voice for those that don’t,” said protester Stephanie Carter.

Detectives believe Dylan died in late March. Detectives, BCI&I agents along with Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer with cadaver dogs searched a wooded area where detectives received information that the baby was taken and left after death.

Jessica Groves and Daniel Groves

The boy’s body was recovered from the bottom of a 30-foot well June 12.

A Scioto County grand jury indicted 39-year-old Jessica Groves and 41-year-old Daniel Groves, of Otway, June 14 in the death.

In response to the protest, Scioto Children Services Director Lorra Fuller said in an email statement: