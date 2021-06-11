Death of 21-year-old outside Story Lounge raises questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple rounds of gunfire echoed around Joyce Avenue and East 5th Avenue on July 26, 2020, and one man died.

Now police have issued a photo montage to help solve the crime.

At 2:12 a.m., 21-year-old Dalan Wellman was outside on the patio area at Story Lounge when he was shot dead, police said in a media release.

Four people in a black 2012 Ford Fusion with Ohio registration JBU 7126 were driving in that area at the time of the gunfire. Police want to talk with them in connection with the crime.

If anyone is able to identify these individuals please contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS or Det. Camp-Donovan at 614-645-4730 or bcamp@columbuspolice.org, the media release concluded.