COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--This week 45 new Columbus Police recruits step into their futures as public servants. They embark on a life-changing journey that will not only keep Columbus safe, but will change the face of the Division of Police. 19 members of the class are female or non-white.

“With 42% diversity, we believe this class has the highest percentage of diversity of any class in the Division’s recent history,” said Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight in a news release. “We are excited to see these qualified men and women coming to the Division with a desire to serve the residents of Columbus and be trained by the best. The Division is excited about the opportunities this class represents for the Division and the citizens of this City.”