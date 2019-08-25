WATCH: Dayton city officials speak as Gem City Shine kicks off

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mayor Nan Whaley and members of the Downtown Dayton Partnership will deliver a few words as thousands await the start of Gem City Shine, hosted by Dave Chappelle.

The Mayor has invited Chappelle to speak as well, though it is unclear at this time if he will join in on the news conference.

Gem City Shine is set to begin at 4 pm. So far, Dave Chappelle has been spotted downtown, Kanye West held his Sunday Service at RiverScape MetroPark, and both Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga were seen doing their soundcheck on stage.

Rumors continue to swirl about who else may take the stage during the benefit concert.

People with knowledge of rehearsals and the set list say Bradley Cooper and John Mayer are also in town, according to 2 NEWS Anchor Brooke Moore.