Thousands attending Dayton benefit concert

DAYTON (WCMH) — Thousands of people and several celebrities are coming together in Dayton after a mass shooting killed nine people.

Sunday marks three weeks since the shooting in Dayton, and a large benefit concert aims to honor those victims.

Many in attendance said they are ready to let loose after such a horrible month, saying if anything good can come from the tragedy, it’s that the community is closer than ever.

Some of the attendees said they waited a long time to get into the event, but that it was OK — they made some new friends.

The concert, organized by comedian Dave Chappelle and rumored to include Stevie Wonder, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and more, came as somewhat of a surprise for Dayton residents.

They are not exactly sure what to expect from the show, but many are suspecting some big names to hit the stage.

“Obama is here,” said Kit Wymer. “That’s who we are really excited to see. Gaga is here, we know.”

“It brings people together and kind of, especially with all the stuff going on, all the shootings that’s been happening,” said Matthew Seljan. “It brings people together and shows that it doesn’t have to affect us in the way people want it to affect us.”

“I’m glad we have people that are from the area that are here to pull us together and celebrate our wholeness and be Dayton strong,” said Stacy Eddy.

Some attendees said this is just the beginning. They said they want to continue to come together, not just when something tragic happens.