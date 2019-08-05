Surveillance video shows police take down alleged Dayton shooter

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — New surveillance video shows the moments before police shot and killed the gunman in Sunday’s mass shooting in Dayton.

The video shows a crowd of people running into a building to take cover.

In the video, bullets can be seen hitting the ground before the shooter runs around the corner with a gun in hand.

He was shot down by police before he could take any more lives.

Police have identified the suspect as Connor Betts, 24. Armed with an assault rifle in a popular nightlife district around 1 a.m., he killed nine people and injured more than 20 in less than one minute.