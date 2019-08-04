Short North, Dayton shooting scene united in grief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Short North neighborhood of Columbus is much like the scene of the mass shooting in Dayton.

Both the Short North and Dayton’s Oregon District are popular places to eat, drink and shop.

They’re separated by 70 miles, but today they are united in grief.

Kristian Mines goes to the Short North often, but today is different as she walks the neighborhood.

“I’m here a couple days out of the week,” she said.

Mines said she has a sister who lives in Dayton, a scene Sunday morning of a mass shooting where nine people were killed and 27 others were injured.

“So she and her friends were just about to go to that club,” she said. “They had literally just talked about it and they probably missed it by 10 or 15 minutes.

“Unfortunately we’re sad about the incident but obviously thankful that she’s alive.”

At Standard Hall, the doors were open for business Sunday.

But that’s not to say the shooting didn’t hit close to home.

“Yeah, it definitely does,” Austin Schabel of the Standard Hall. “It really makes you think, ‘What would we do if that happened to us.’”

Shabel said the bar and restaurant staffs off-duty police officers during peak times.

The bar employs a large, well-trained security staff. And in light of Sunday morning’s tragedy, it will be reviewing policy with that staff.

“We are definitely going to make sure our team is always caught up, always up to speed on exact procedure and everything,” Shabel said. “We are going to make sure everyone knows what to do in every single situation and we are just going to make sure everyone stays completely aware and completely vigilant of everything going on around them.”

Shabel believes that, despite Sunday’s shooting in a similar neighborhood miles away, the Short North is safe.

Mines agrees.

“You don’t think about things like death or shootings or stabbing or fighting,” she said. “You don’t think that those things are going to happen to you.”

A reporter in the Short North Sunday did notice several police officers cruising the neighborhood.