Police: Suspect and 9 others killed, 27 injured in downtown Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Ten people are dead, including the suspect, and 27 people were injured after a shooting in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton early Sunday morning.

It is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, of Bellbrook Ohio, a senior law enforcement official told NBC News.

Among the victims is Betts’ sister, Megan Betts, 22, according to Dayton Police.

The nine victims have been identified as:

Lois L. Oglesby, 27

Megan K. Betts, 22

Saeed Saleh, 38

Derrick R. Fudge, 57

Logan M. Turner, 30

Nicholas P. Cumer, 25

Thomas J. McNichols, 25

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36

Monica N. Brickhouse, 39

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. outside of Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. Twenty-seven people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

The suspect was shot and killed by police.

The Dayton community will hold a vigil at 8 p.m. Sunday night for the families and those who have lost their lives during the mass shooting early Sunday morning.

A location of the vigil will be announced later today.

“This is a very tragic incident. We’re doing everything we can to investigate it and try to identify what the motivation behind this,” Dayton police Lt. Matt Carper said.

Dayton Police and city officials spoke to reporters early Sunday morning and say the number of victims would have likely been much higher if officers were not already in the area when the shooting began.

Officers shot and killed the suspect and had the situation under control in less than a minute, city officials said.

“It is a terrible day for Dayton but I am so grateful for Dayton police’s fast action,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said.

Police believe there was only one shooter, and have not yet identified the suspect or a motive.

Betts was wearing body armor and used a .223 caliber rifle and fired multiple rounds.

“Fortunately, we had multiple officers in the immediate vicinity when the incident started. There was a very short timeline of violence. For that, we are very fortunate,” Carper said.

Police are still working to determine information about a possible motive.

President Donald Trump tweeted about both shootings early Sunday.

“God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio,” Trump tweeted.

Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital, but she couldn’t confirm their conditions.

According to a Kettering Medical Center spokesperson, 13 victims are being treated at Kettering Hospitals, nine of those are at Grandview Medical Center. Most of the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the lower body. Two people have been treated and released.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued the following statement about the mass shooting just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

“Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. I have spoken with Mayor Nan Whaley and offered any assistance on behalf of the state. I have been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy.” Gov. Mike DeWine

“I have ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half-mast in honor and memory of the victims who lost their lives this morning.”

Whaley released a statement on Twitter just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

“I’m heartbroken. Thank you to our first responders for all that you’ve done. We will share updates as we have more information,” Whaley tweeted.

The FBI is at the scene and is assisting in the investigation, Carper said.

Investigators are still trying to determine if Betts acted alone, Carper said.

“We are still interviewing a lot of witnesses and officers to determine if anyone else was involved,” Carper said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on Sunday regarding the shooting in Dayton:

“Today is a day of sorrow and grief. Darlene and I are praying for the victims and their families. I am grateful for the first responders who acted swiftly to de-escalate the situation – they are true heroes. The resources of my office, including BCI and victim services, stand ready to assist the city of Dayton,” Yost said. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

A reunification center has been opened at the Dayton Convention Center, located at 22 E. Fifth St. where families can get information and reconnect with loved ones.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to all 937-225-6217.

Family members and friends can also call that number to get information about the status of victims involved in the incident.

A witness tells WDTN they heard 20-30 shots in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. The witness says they later saw at least five bodies under white sheets lying in the streets.

The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood that Carper described as “a safe part of downtown,” home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters.

“This is extremely unusual, obviously, for any community, let alone Dayton,” Carper said. “In our Oregon District, this is unheard of.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown issued the following statement about the shooting Sunday morning.

“As Ohio wakes up this morning to the news of this horrific attack, Connie and I are filled with sadness for the victims and their families and gratitude for the police officers who responded to the scene and the medical professionals caring for the injured. We are also angry – angry that shooting after shooting politicians in Washington and Columbus refuse to pass sensible gun-safety laws to protect our communities. We are still learning about the attack in Dayton and we don’t know exactly what, if anything, could have prevented this specific tragedy. But we know thoughts and prayers are not enough, we have a responsibility to act.



“My office stands ready to assist the Dayton community with whatever is needed to investigate and recover from this attack.” U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown

The mass shooting in Dayton came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at Northern California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The El Paso shooting was the 21st mass killing in the United States in 2019, according to the AP/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks all U.S. homicides since 2006 involving four or more people killed — not including the offender — over a short period of time regardless of weapon, location, victim-offender relationship or motive. That makes Sunday’s shooting in Dayton the 22nd mass killed in the U.S. this year.

The first 20 mass killings in the U.S. in 2019 claimed 96 lives.