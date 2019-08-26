Mixed emotions among crowd at Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One woman we spoke to Sunday was in the Oregon District the night of the shooting and says Gem City Shine offers an important moment of healing for her.

While people attending the event are generally smiling and excited, as you really talk to people, it isn’t hard to understand that the crowd has mixed emotions.

While people are excited to see the big performers, they are also reminded why they are here.

Lori Wentzel watched the shooting unfold and tells 2 NEWS the reason she is back in the area is because she knows that Dayton is a safe community that sticks together and wants to honor those whose lives were taken.

“It was very emotional because some people are like, ‘Why would you want to go back? The reason I’m here is because I want to support my community. Dayton Strong. Nothing’s changed. Being on that floor and losing track of screams, sirens, pop, pop, pop…but then you hear the law enforcement say, ‘Run, we’ve got you.’ I’m back here because I’m safe,” Wentzel said.

Another woman tells us she just moved to Dayton from Columbus a year ago and says she’s never experienced a community like Dayton, where everyone works together to become stronger.