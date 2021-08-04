Miami Valley Hospital’s medical team reflects on Dayton mass shooting 2 years later

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Survivors, family members of the victims and first responders were affected by the Oregon District mass shooting in lasting ways. On the anniversary of the tragedy, doctors at Miami Valley Hospital recalled treating patients.

Dr. Randy Woods, the chair of the department of surgery for Wright State’s Boonshoft School of Medicine said: “It was controlled chaos.”

“At that point, you do not know. You don’t know if it’s going to be as serious as the Las Vegas shooting that happened a year prior or milder, so you just get prepared for whatever,” said Dr. Peter Ekeh, medical director of trauma at Miami Valley Hospital.



Staff at Miami Valley Hospital’s level one trauma center are equipped and uniquely prepared to handle any type of mass casualty event.

“We do have the ability to move rapidly into action and do things that need to be done, be it rapidly taking a patient into the operating room, or rapidly control blood,” said Ekeh.

But doctors tip their hats to other first responders who are also trained and prepared for events like this.

“We also had quite a lot of help from Dayton Police,” said Ekeh.

“The honest truth is that many victims were transported by police. They were there before EMS were able to secure the scene,” said Woods.

A great team and new emergency surgical techniques helped doctors get through two years ago, but Woods said the emotional response is something you can’t prepare for.

“Many times a small vehicle collision will impact a family or a small unit. This really impacted the community so it’s taking some time to work through that,” said Woods.