Lemonade stand raises money for classmates whose parents died in Dayton shooting

DAYTON (CNN) — In the days following the mass shooting in Dayton, proof of the strong community ties that hold the city together began to show.

Many have been donating money, time, and services to help those affected by the tragedy, regardless of their age.

“We’re raising money for the people that died. We were really sad, so we tried to make a lemonade stand,” Mark Carter, one of the children who worked at the lemonade stand, said.

Angela Bailey said she tried to explain the devastating situation in Dayton to her young son Brennan.

“You know, just coming to grips with, ‘That could have been my mom,’ you know, that somebody in our community needs us,” Angela said.

When Brennan found out that kids at his school needed help, he came up with the idea for a lemonade stand.

Brennan was joined by his sister Erin and friend Mark Carter in operating the stand.

“And then we found out that Lois (Oglesby), her children went to the same school as them at Rivers Edge Montessori and then the next day we found out that Monica (Brickhouse) was the mother of a Rivers Edge child as well,” Angela said.

The stand doesn’t charge a particular price, just asking people to give what they could to support the cause.

“So I asked the South Park community if it was OK to use the gazebo and then everything just kind of took off from there,” Angela said.

The word quickly spread on social media.

Brennan and his family, dressed proudly in their “I my neighbors” shirts, spread love and lemonade to more than 500 visitors.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” said Angela.