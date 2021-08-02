Lawsuit filed against manufacturer of magazine use in 2019 Dayton mass shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Cooper Elliott, a Columbus-based law firm, announced Monday it has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of several family members of victims in the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton.

LaSandra James, Danita Turner, Michael Turner, Nadine Warren, and Dion Green all lost family on August 4, 2019. The mass shooting lasted just 32 seconds, but nine people were killed and 17 were injured.

“Just stepping over bodies in the street, there was blood everywhere, it was a nightmare,” Green said.

Attorneys for the group claim that would not have been possible without the magazine the shooter had with him.

“The 100-round magazine allowed the shooter to turn the Oregon district into a war zone,” said attorney Ben Cooper, partner with Cooper Elliott. “He could not have killed the same number of people that he did without the 100-round magazine.”

The five plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit claim the manufacturer of the 100-round magazine used in the mass shooting, Kyung Chang Industry USA, Inc., was negligent and that it should have known a product like this was dangerous and could be used in a mass shooting.

The company did not return a request for comment.

On Friday, the city of Dayton and these families will mark two years since the loss of their loved ones. Green said he will be in the Oregon District for the anniversary.

“This is going to be a time to reflect, empower each other and love,” Green said. “Lean on each other for support because we have to support each other.”