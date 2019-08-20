GoFundMe set up for memorial mural in Dayton’s Oregon District

DAYTON (WCMH) — Dayton’s Oregon District is full of art and could soon see more.

A GoFundMe account has raised just over $2,300 of a $6,500 project to honor nine people killed earlier this month in a mass shooting early on a Sunday morning.

Zach Silver, a local musician, started the page.

“I think we can be proud of the people we lost and also find a way to honor them for years and years to come,” he said.

Tiffany Clark and Atalie Gagnet will paint the mural when the location is selected.

For them as artists, there is no better way to give back to the community.

“Not closure, but emotional growth,” Gagnet said. “The emotional healing that I could bring to people, as well as myself.”

“I saw it as the one thing I could do to give back,” added Clark.

The concept and the exact image have not been finalized. That process can take between 20 to 40 hours to come to life.

It will also take days to get the design on a wall.

The target of $6,500 was set due to costs.

“The paint is super expensive, and these old walls out here are thirsty and they just eat it up,” Clark said.