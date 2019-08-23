Friend of Dayton shooter ordered to remain in jail

DAYTON (WCMH) — A Kettering man who police said helped the Oregon District shooter hide weapons and equipment from his family will remain behind bars.

Last week, attornies for Ethan Kollie, 24, asked to have his jail detention changed to home detention as his case moved through the courts. On Friday, a magistrate judge denied the motion.

According to federal court documents, Kollie was charged in the Southern District of Ohio with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user/addict of a controlled substance, as well as making a false statement regarding firearms.

The affidavit filed in federal court claims that Kollie, who owns a handgun and a pistol, indicated to authorities that he purchased body armor, an upper receiver of an AR-15 weapon, and the 100-round double drum magazine for shooter Connor Betts “earlier this year” which Betts used in the Oregon District mass shooting.

A search of Kollie’s residence discovered a marijuana plant and a bong. Agents also found the pistol on a counter and Kollie said the handgun was in his bedroom.

According to federal officials, Kollie did not know about the Aug. 4 attack before it happened.

Kollie faces federal charges unrelated to the shooting and could face up to 15 years in prison.