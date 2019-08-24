Dayton victim’s sister to return to Oregon district

DAYTON (WCMH) — People from across the nation are making their way to Dayton to reclaim the Oregon District.

Comedian Dave Chapelle is hosting an event called Gem City Shine Sunday as a way to remember the nine people killed in a mass shooting there nearly three weeks ago.

Derrick Fudge is one of the people killed when a gunman opened fire in the Oregon District Aug. 4. More than two dozen people were also injured in the shooting.

For the first time since her brother was killed, Twyla Southall is going to visit the place where Fudge’s life was taken.

“With the sea of people and all that going down there, I think it will make it more bearable,” Southall said.

Officials estimate Sunday’s event could draw as many as 20,000 people there to reclaim the district.

“I think they do need to reclaim that and so the lasting memory in the Oregon District is one they want,” Southall said.

Chapelle, who is from the area, plans to have local and national entertainment perform at the Dayton-residents-only show.

Southall said her brother would be surprised to have all this attention on him.

“I think he would be smiling and in shock,” she said.

Since his death, people from around the nation have been sending Southall their love and support. She said it has been an overwhelming experience.

“It’s amazing how much people who don’t even know you, crying with you, praying with you, and sharing their resources with you,” she said.

Southall said she was fortunate enough to be able to spend time with her brother at a family reunion hours before the mass shooting happened.

That time together made her realize what’s really important in life.

“All of the shortcomings and issues you have with one another, they are all so minute in the big scheme of things,” Southall said.