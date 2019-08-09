Dayton shooting witness: “I saw his eyes and he looked angry”

DAYTON (WCMH) — An eyewitness to Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Dayton said he saw anger in the shooter’s eyes.

Dana Friendly was within feet of the gunman and said he saw anger in 24-year-old Conner Betts’ eyes when he began to open fire on a crowd of people in the Oregon District early Sunday.

Friendly said it is something he will never forget.

“It was just unreal, like a horror movie or something like that,” he said. “I could see his mask and I could see his rifle.”

Friendly was in the Oregon District when the shooting began.

“Through the gates, I could see sparks, you know, fly up,” he said. “So I initially thought that, you know, might’ve been some firecrackers or something. Somebody being silly.”

Instead of fireworks, Friendly heard gunshots.

New surveillance video shows Friendly standing outside the patio gates of a nearby bar. When the shooting starts, Friendly and others take off running, but not before getting a glimpse of the suspect’s eyes.

“He had the mask on, like, it was a square little opening, clear opening,” he said. “I saw his eyes and he looked angry. He did look like he was mad as Hell.”

Police took down the gunman right in front of the bar Ned Pepper’s before he could make it inside the building.

Betts managed to kill nine people and injure 27 others before police stopped him.

“I’m very blessed,” Friendly said. “You know I consider myself lucky. More blessed than anything.”

Friendly will continue to pray for the victims and their families.