Remembering the Victims: Monica Brickhouse

Monica Brickhouse, 39, was a Springfield, Ohio, native who was working as a recovery specialist for Anthem in Virginia Beach, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Damian Seaton, who worked with Brickhouse at a bank call center before it was closed down, remembered her as an excellent supervisor.

“She was just a very positive person,” Season told Norfolk TV station WAVY. “You always knew when you sat with her you had an easygoing spirit, somebody who was going to help you, advise you in the right way.”

The profile said she received an associate’s degree from College for America at Southern New Hampshire University in 2017 and volunteered for Toys for Tots. Friend Brittany Hart wrote on Facebook that Brickhouse and another victim, Beatrice Warren-Curtis, “checked in on my family and made your love for my family known.”

Brickhouse was also part of Two Good Girls, an event planning and catering business, according to her Facebook page.