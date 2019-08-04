Dayton shooter and sister were together prior to massacre

DAYTON, OH (WCMH) — The man who police say gunned down dozens of people outside a Dayton bar, including his sister, drove to the area of town together prior to the shooting with her.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl says 24-year-old Connor Betts and his sister 22-year-old Megan Betts drove to the Oregon District together Saturday night.

“The information we have is that they all came in the same vehicle, but they separated at some point,” Biehl said at a 4 p.m. press conference Sunday.

Biehl said the siblings separated prior to the 1 a.m. shooting. He says police are trying to figure out what happened during the time they separated, leading him to return to kill her and eight others.

A friend of suspect Connor Betts is among the 27 wounded in the shooting spree, Biehl stated.

Biehl says they have been in contact with the Connor and Megan Betts’ parents, and this has been a “nightmare” for them.

The other eight people who were killed in the shooting have been identified by police as: