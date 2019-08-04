Dayton police releases 911 call, photos of gun used in Oregon District shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Dayton have released 911 calls from the shooting that resulted in the deaths of nine people and injured more than two dozen others.

“Multiple shots… Active shooter outside Newcoms,” exclaimed a 911 caller as he went inside a building for cover. “We ran inside, we barricaded the door.”

Dayton police played the audio of the 911 call during a Sunday afternoon press conference.

Officers in the area were able to quickly stop the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio. Surveillance video shows an officer with a shotgun following Betts down the street.

Police also released photos of one of the guns used in the shooting. The semi-automatic .223 caliber rifle utilized a double drum magazine, giving the shooter a capacity of up to 100 rounds.

According to police, the rifle was ordered online from Texas and transferred to the suspect at a Dayton-area firearms dealer. It appears that the guns were purchased legally.

“Let me say, there is nothing in this individual’s history or record that would have precluded him from purchasing the firearm,” said Chief Richard Biehl.