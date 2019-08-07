Dayton-based candy company donating in-store sales to shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton-based Esther Price Candies will be donating the entirety of all in-store sales from its Cincinnati and Dayton locations to the victims of the Oregon District mass shooting.

“For Esther Price, the tragedy hit home as some knew victims and their factory is a few streets away from where the shooting happened,” the company said in a release.

Doug Dressman, executive vice president of Esther Price, says it’s important for all seven stories within Cincinnati and Dayton to show their support as one.

“Since 1926, Esther Price has been a Dayton tradition,” Dressman said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to all of the victims and their families. We are proud of the Dayton community and hurt when it hurts.”

The event runs all day Wednesday at Esther Price stores in Dayton and Cincinnati.