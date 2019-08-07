Live Now
4 remain hospitalized from Dayton mass shooting

Dayton Mass Shooting

Four Ohio shooting victims remain hospitalized in local hospitals in the aftermath of the mass shooting over the weekend that left nine people dead and dozens injured.

Hospital officials said 37 people were treated for injuries, including at least 14 with gunshot wounds.

Miami Valley Hospital reported Wednesday that three patients were in stable condition. Kettering Medical Center said one patient was still there and in fair condition.

Police fatally shot 24-year-old Connor Betts within 30 seconds of the start of his rampage Sunday in Dayton’s Oregon entertainment district.

