Dayton Police: 19-year-old UD student died by falling out of a moving truck

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Dayton Police released a statement Wednesday saying 19-year-old University of Dayton freshman Michael Currin died as a result of falling out of the bed of a moving truck.

Currin was a 2020 graduate of Archbishop Moeller High School.

Dayton Police say Currin left campus on foot to pick up pizza on Sunday, Sept. 20 and at some point during his walk, Currin accepted a ride from the driver of a pick-up truck.

Approximately a mile into the ride, Currin fell out of the truck and onto the roadway causing his fatal injuries.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined Currin’s head injury was consistent with falling from a moving vehicle.

The Dayton Police’s investigation revealed the driver of the truck did not stop to report the incident or to aid Currin. A female driver pulled up minutes later and stopped to help Currin and call 91.

Detectives identified the occupants of the truck and interviews are ongoing. Detectives also obtained a search warrant for the truck. The investigation remains open.