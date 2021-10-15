DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH)–With the foster care system in the United States overwhelmed by the more than 120,000 children searching for permanent homes, a one-of-a-kind organization in Central Ohio is renewing one of their favorite events this weekend to help do their part in fixing the crisis.

“They don’t have to worry about relocating, they don’t have to worry about starting over, making new friends. They don’t have to worry about changing schools, they don’t have to worry about the things they worried about previously,” a relieved Carla Green describes.

For Carla and her husband Oliver, it’s a dream turned into reality.

“Without the Dave Thomas Foundation, we may not be in the position we’re in as a family,” admits Green.

With three biological children, the Greens decided to grow their family after fostering their three boys for nearly five years.

“There’s so many kids that are in need, that are looking for and need a good home. I would say if you’re thinking about it, don’t hesitate. It’s so rewarding, Green encourages.

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is the only national organization focused solely on foster care adoptions and has placed more than 10,000 adoptions.

A mission that his granddaughter said was near and dear to the heart of its founder, who was an adopted child.

“The sense of family was always the most important thing to him. So, he wanted to make sure to find as many kids loving families as he could,” said Aly Kelly, the granddaughter of Dave Thomas.

Aly Kelly has seen the influence of adoption within her own family, and the foundation helped make possible the adoption of her best friend’s brother.

“It was talking to her that I really understood the impact and how far the foundation really went,” Kelly admits.

The pandemic forced them to cancel the event last year, and this Saturday the foundation brings back its annual Cornhole for a Cause Competition.

The afternoon will be filled with fun and games. For Kelly and her grandfather, it’s about changing the lives of children across the country.

“We just really wanted to see that legacy move to the next generation…and it’s events like these that really keep the foundation going,” Kelly adds.

Saturday Cornhole for a Cause Tournament will begin at 11 a.m. at the Resolute Athletix Complex by Easton.

The cost is $50 per team, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the mission of the Dave Thomas Foundation.

To register your two-person team, click here.

