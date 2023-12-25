COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A recent study revealed that Ohio ranks in the top 10 states that have produced the most professional basketball players.

A study by SmartBettingGuide.com compiled the number of basketball players in the NBA and American Basketball Association that were born in each state to determine which states have produced the most basketball talent.

Ohio produced the sixth most NBA and ABA players out of all U.S. states., according to the study. 205 NBA and ABA players, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Jerry Lucas, were born in Ohio.

California took the top spot, with 442 NBA and ABA players who were born in the state. California is home to some of the “most prominent players” in basketball, including two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, the study noted.

California was followed by New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Texas. On the other hand, New Hampshire has produced the fewest NBA and ABA players, with the state being the birthplace to only one player: Matt Bonner.

There are five NBA games on Christmas day, including a Lakers game with Ohio native James and a Warriors game with Ohio native Curry. The NBA’s Christmas day schedule can be found here.