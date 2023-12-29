COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A recent study revealed where Columbus, along with five other Ohio cities, rank in a list of the most dangerous cities in the United States.

Personal finance site MoneyGeek used 2022 FBI crime data to look at crime rates in cities with populations greater than 100,000 across the U.S. They looked at both violent crime and property crime, and used research by the University of Miami and the University of Colorado Denver to determine the cost of crime in each area.

The study analyzed four data points to determine the most dangerous (and safest) cities in the U.S.:

The crime cost per capita, which the study defines as the societal cost of crime per resident.

The violent crime rate, which is composed of four offenses: murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault per 100,000 residents.

The property crime rate, which is composed of burglary, larceny-theft and motor vehicle offenses per 100,000 residents.

The cost of crime, which the study defines as economic losses attributed to crime and its cost to society (individuals, community and nationally) in millions.

After crunching the numbers, Columbus ranked as the 86th most dangerous city in the U.S. out of the 302 cities included in the study. Although Columbus is Ohio’s largest city, it was considered to be the safest of the six Ohio cities included in the study.

Akron ranked as the 39th most dangerous city in America, Cincinnati ranked as the 33rd most dangerous city, Toledo ranked as the 23rd most dangerous city and Dayton ranked as the 17th most dangerous city.

Cleveland ranked in the top 10 most dangerous cities in the U.S., taking eighth place.

The five safest cities in America according to the study are Thousand Oaks, California, Fishers, Indiana, Pembroke Pines, Florida, Pearland, Texas and Gilbert, Arizona.