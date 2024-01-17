COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A list of the highest-rated sushi eateries in Columbus, and its surrounding suburbs, according to Yelp can help guide locals to the right roll.

Coming in first place is Koso, located in East Market at 212 Kelton Ave. in the Franklin Park neighborhood. Koso has a concise menu, offering classic Korean street foods, including chicken wings, noodle dishes and sushi. Yelp reviews highlight Koso’s friendly staff and flavor-packed food.

The second-highest-rated sushi restaurant in Columbus is Domo Sushi Kitchen & Bar, located at 976 N. High St. in the Short North. The restaurant has a wide selection of sushi and entrees, with a variety of meatless options.

“Service was amazing,” One Yelp review said. “Food was amazing! Hands down best sushi! Dined at many sushi spots throughout Columbus and now Domo is my top favorite. You can taste the freshness in the fish…”

Taking third place is Wild Ginger, located at 8591 Sancus Blvd. near Polaris. The restaurant offers a variety of Chinese, Japanese and Thai appetizers, soups, salads, noodles, fried rice dishes and sushi. Reviews praise Wild Ginger’s customer service and “delicious” sushi and entrees.

In fourth place is Sakura Japanese Steakhouse, located at 5261 Westpointe Plaza Drive in the Hilliard Green neighborhood. Along with sushi, the restaurant serves a variety of hibachi, teriyaki, fried rice and noodle dishes.

“I love their sushi and have never been disappointed,” one Yelp user said. “The price is fair, the service is quick.”

The fifth highest-rated sushi in the city can be found at Koshi, located at 1265 Morse Road in the Clinton Estates neighborhood. Along with sushi, the restaurant serves authentic Korean cuisine, including Bulgogi, Korean army stew, Kimchi fried rice and more. Reviews highlight Koshi’s large portions and food that comes out hot and “full of flavor.”

Coming in sixth place is Oshio Station, located at 194 S. High St. Downtown. Serving a large variety of appetizers, sushi, poke bowls, bento boxes, soups and salads, reviews praise Oshio Station’s “tasty” and “fresh” sushi, as well as its “fast and friendly” service.

Taking seventh place is Sushi Ten, located at 1159 Old Henderson Road in the Knolls West neighborhood. The sushi joint is takeout only. Reviews highlight Sushi Ten’s “reasonable prices” and “fresh” sushi.

The eighth highest-rated sushi restaurant is Oishii Japanese Bistro, located at 8 N. Liberty St. in Powell. The restaurant serves a large variety of sushi, hibachi, noodles and fried rice.

“Soon as we arrived, we were greeted by a friendly staff and were seated right away,” one review reads. “The inside of this [restaurant] is casual and relaxing… Every single dish was made fresh. The flavor, the seasoning was on point on every item, just delicious.”

In ninth place is Akai Hana, located at 1173 Old Henderson Road in the Knolls West neighborhood. The restaurant serves authentic Japanese food, including sushi, and an assortment of teriyaki and noodle dishes. Yelp reviews praise the freshness of the restaurant’s seafood and its “high-quality” ingredients.

The 10th highest-rated sushi restaurant according to Yelp is Sushi.com, located at 7178 Muirfield Drive in Dublin. Along with sushi, the restaurant serves noodles, fried rice and teriyaki dishes. Reviews highlight the restaurant’s quick service and fresh sushi.

This list is accurate as of Tuesday – Yelp reviews frequently fluctuate.