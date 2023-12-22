COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Those wanting a slice of pizza in Columbus are met with a multitude of options, but which pizzeria is the best? A list of the highest-rated pizzerias in Columbus according to Yelp gives insight into which pizza joints are local favorites.

Taking the number one spot as the highest rated pizzeria in Columbus is Tyler’s Pizzeria and Bakery, located at 7516 E. Main St. in Reynoldsburg. The pizzeria has been open since 2011 and is most known for its Sunny-side Up and Pig-skin Pie pizzas, as well as its blueberry chocolate chip bars.

Coming in second place is Pie of the Tiger, located at 674 N. High St. in the Short North. The pizza joint opened in March 2021 and its most popular menu item is a classic pepperoni pizza.

The third highest rated pizzeria in Columbus is Bazemore Pizza, located at 1991 Riverside Drive in Upper Arlington. The pizzeria is very new to Columbus, opening this past summer, and reviews praise its “one of a kind” crust and sauce.

In fourth place is longtime Columbus-staple Terita’s Pizza, which has been open since 1959, and in its current location since 1962. Located at 3905 Cleveland Ave. in North Linden, Terita’s best-seller is its classic “Terita’s Special,” which comes topped with pepperoni, mushrooms,

Terita’s homemade sausage, green peppers and onions.

The fifth highest rated pizzeria in Columbus is Fibonacci’s Pizza, located at 3055 Indianola Ave. in South Clintonville, sharing a building with the movie theatre Studio 35. Reviews for the pizza joint praise its variety of toppings, and multiple vegan and gluten-free options.

In sixth place is East Coast Pizzeria, located at 5060 N. High St. in the Sharon Heights neighborhood. The pizzeria has been open for nearly seven years, and its most popular menu items are its East Coast White and East Coast Bourbon Chicken pizzas.

Coming in seventh place is Bridge Street Pizza, located at 16 E. Bridge St. in Dublin. The pizza joint has been open for over 20 years, according to its website. Reviews on Yelp commend the restaurant’s garlic bread and describe the pizza as “packed with flavor.”

The eighth most popular pizza place in Columbus is Dante’s Pizza, located at 3586 Indianola Ave. in Clintonville. The pizza shop has been open since 1973 and its most popular menu item is its pepperoni pizza.

The ninth highest rated pizza place in Columbus is New York-based pizza chain Paulie Gee’s, located at 1195 N. High St. in the Short North. Paulie Gee's opened its first Ohio location in January 2016. The pizzeria is known for its variety of vegan pizza options, and is praised on Yelp for its customer service.

The 10th highest rated pizzeria is The O on Lane, located at 352 W. Lane Ave. in the North Campus neighborhood. The pizza place is best known for its woodfired pizza, fresh ingredients and its "Spicy Italian stallion" pie.

This list is accurate as of Wednesday – Yelp reviews frequently fluctuate.