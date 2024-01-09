COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A recent study named Ohio as one of the most dangerous states in America for driving on entrance and exit ramps.

The study by legal funding company High Rise Financial analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash data on all fatal crashes in each state from 2017 to 2021, noting how many were related to an entrance or exit ramp.

Ohio had the second highest rate of fatal accidents in the country related to entrance and exit ramps, according to the study. Ohio suffered 158 deadly crashes related to on and off ramps during the study’s five-year time frame, out of 5,525 deadly crashes total. Ohio saw its highest number of crashes in the category during 2017 when 35 fatal accidents occurred involving entrance and exit ramps.

Nevada had the highest percentage of fatal accidents related to entrance and exit ramps in the country, with 45 fatal crashes in the category out of 1,545 deadly crashes overall. Nevada, with 2.86% of fatal crashes involving entrance and exit ramps, narrowly ranked above Ohio, with 2.85% of crashes in the category.

Taking third place is New Jersey, with entrance and exit ramp-related crashes accounting for 2.84% of fatal accidents in the state. California, at 2.82%, and Texas, at 2.54%, complete the top five.

The study found Vermont to be the state with the lowest percentage of fatal crashes involving an entrance or exit ramp. Just one accident in the category occurred in the state over five years, out of 294 in total, creating a percentage of 0.34%. North Dakota, at 0.42%, and Oregon, at 0.65%, had similarly low levels of crashes involving entrance and exit ramps.