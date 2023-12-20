COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homemade gifts can help save money and be a sentimental way to show appreciation during the holiday season. A recent study revealed what the most popular DIY Christmas gifts are in Ohio.

The study by photo-printing company StoryBoards analyzed the average monthly Google searches for DIY Christmas gifts, including terms such as “how to make…” and “make your own…” to determine which gifts are most popular.

The most popular DIY gift in Ohio is soap, according to the study.

“It is easy to customize the [color] or scent depending on who it is for, giving it that personal touch,” the study said. “It can be easily made using a pre-made soap base that you can find in most craft stores. Alternatively, it can be made completely from scratch with natural ingredients.”

The second most popular DIY gift in Ohio is Christmas ornaments, which have countless opportunities for personalization and are often treasured for years after they are bought or given.

Ranked in third place in the study is snow globes. Snow globes are easy to make given the numerous tutorials that exist online, the study said. They are also completely customizable and can be made using old jars.

The fourth most searched DIY gift is candles. Candles have endless possibilities for customization to make the gift unique to the person who will receive it. Not only can the color and scent of the candle be customized, the base can be made with old jars, wine glasses and more.

The fifth most popular DIY present in Ohio is Christmas cards, which can be a sentimental gift and especially easy for children to make.