Data Desk Ohio

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
38°
Sign Up
Columbus
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
WATCH
TV Schedule
Streaming guide
NBC4 Newscasts
NBC4 on Peacock
NBC Shows
NewsNation
NEWS
Local News
Better Call 4
NBC4 Investigates
Warrant Watch
The Spectrum
Tell Me Something Good
Your Local Election HQ
Intel in Ohio
Press Releases
Download our Apps
NBC4 Newsletters
Ohio News
U.S. & World
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Top Stories
GOP antisemitism resolution passes House, fractures …
Video
Top Stories
Brenda Lee talks about hit holiday single 65 years …
Video
Reynoldsburg man killed in Japan Osprey crash
Woman attacked with box cutter in Columbus robbery
Torchy’s Tacos announces opening of New Albany store
Video
WEATHER
Live VIPIR Radar
Central Ohio School Closings
Alerts
Central Ohio Air Quality
Download our Apps
NBC4 Newsletters
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
Top Stories
Cold & soggy Tuesday, getting warmer and drier through …
Video
Top Stories
Wet wintry mix Tuesday, dry & mild end to week
Video
Wet wintry mix returns to Columbus area
Video
Seasonable Monday, few showers tomorrow
Video
Cooling off for the first full week of December with …
Video
TRAFFIC
Traffic Map
Gas Prices Tracker
Download our Apps
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
SPORTS
Buckeyes
Blue Jackets
High Schools
Browns
Bengals
Cavaliers
Crew
Football Friday Nite
Guardians
Reds
The Big Game
Top Stories
NCAA President calls for new tier of Division I where …
Video
Top Stories
Jake Browning steals spotlight as Bengals stun Jaguars …
Crew tickets back on sale Tuesday, Wednesday after …
Video
Looking back at the Columbus Crew’s three previous …
Gallery
Buckeyes react to Kyle McCord’s transfer
Video
LOCAL 4 YOU
2023 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
NCH’s ‘Light Up the Lawn, Light Up a Life’
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Autism special
The Conversation
Red, White & BOOM!
Stuff The Backpack
AAMW Walk
2023 Central Ohio Heart Walk
Clear the Shelters
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
OSPF
On Our Sleeves
BestReviews
Daily Pledge
DAYTIME COLUMBUS
Advertise With Us
Health Matters
Deals 4 You
Community Calendar
Jobs
4 YOUR HEALTH/HOME
4 Your Health
4 Your Home
CONTESTS
ABOUT US
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Closing Account
Sign up for our Newsletters
Download our Apps
Search
Please enter a search term.
Data Desk Ohio
See where Ohio ranks among best states to work
Top Data Desk Ohio Headlines
Where Columbus ranks in top bedbug-infested cities
See where Ohio ranks among moldiest states
Most read on NBC4
Senate marijuana proposal: less THC, no home grow
Buckeyes react to Kyle McCord’s transfer
Grandmother, grandson dead after Jefferson Twp. fire
Stores closing, new owners at Tuttle Crossing mall
Easton American Girl doll store to close in 2024
Reynoldsburg man killed in Japan Osprey crash
Torchy’s Tacos announces opening date in New Albany
Woman attacked with box cutter in Columbus robbery
When a wet wintry mix could arrive for the area
Ohio towns to visit during the holiday season
Read More Top Stories
Trending on NBC4
Senate marijuana proposal: less THC, no home grow
Buckeyes react to Kyle McCord’s transfer
Grandmother, grandson dead after Jefferson Twp. fire
Stores closing, new owners at Tuttle Crossing mall
Easton American Girl doll store to close in 2024
Reynoldsburg man killed in Japan Osprey crash
Don't Miss
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive on December 9
WATCH: A Journey through Alzheimer’s
‘The Grinch’ and more holiday specials on NBC
Find Columbus’ lowest gas prices with NBC4’s dashboard
Local Events