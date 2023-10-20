Low pressure tracking across the Great Lakes on Friday will bring periods of light showers, with increasingly blustery conditions. Behind a cold front, temperatures will remain in the 50s today, after a couple of seasonably mild days.

A few light showers are likely during Football Friday Nite, but coverage will be more widely scattered. Readings will fall slowly through the 50s, into the mid-40s Saturday morning.

Clouds and spotty light showers will be around on Saturday for the OSU/Penn State game, with a noontime kickoff temperature around 50 degrees, under mostly cloudy skies with blustery northwest winds.

Sunday will be dry and cool, with afternoon temperatures in the crisp low to mid-50s.

The chilly weather will continue early next week, before a warming trend sets in behind high pressure that will allow temperatures to rebound to seasonable levels by midweek.

Forecast

Friday: Showers, breezy, mainly cloudy. High 58

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, few showers. Low 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, blustery, light showers. High 56

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 53 (42)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 56 (34)

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High 70 (43)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 72 (52)