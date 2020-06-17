Damaged business reopens with message of love

The windows are repaired at a Short North store which was damaged and looted during a protest, nearly three weeks ago.

“We have these big windows for a reason, so we want people to be able to see inside here,” said Dionte Johnson, the owner of Sole Classics.

Johnson drew attention for the message he wrote on the plywood which covered his store’s broken windows. It read:

This is on us! For generations we have called the youth stupid, stripped funding from their programs, kicked them out of places and ignored them. What would you expect? Don’t lock your doors tighter, open your hearts wider. Spread love.

In the weeks that followed the vandalism and that message being displayed, Johnson began pushing for city leaders to direct more funding to youth programs.

“It lured a lot of people in, so now it’s our opportunity to make sure we’re continuing that message through action, as opposed to words,” he said.

Johnson never asked for help after his store was damaged, but donations began to flow his way.

“This solidified what community should feel like and for me, it woke me up to a whole different side of empathy like: people really didn’t have to [donate],” he said. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic so to open your wallet and donate anything right now, it’s a testament to what we are in the community and who people are as individuals.”

Johnson said the donations topped his need, so he took the remaining $15,000 and donated it to other businesses in need.

“I don’t want anybody’s hard earned money to go to personal gain,” he said.

The Greater Columbus Arts Council, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), Hines Company and the Short North Alliance are developing plans on how to store the murals and artwork created during the recent protests. Suggestions can be emailed to ArtUnitesCbus@gcac.org.