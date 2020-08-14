Daily health checks required for students, staff and faculty on OSU’s campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Students, staff and faculty are now required to complete a daily health check every day they plan to be on The Ohio State University campus or working for the university off-campus.

University officials said the purpose of the daily health checks is to slow the spread of COVID-19 and quickly contain any possible outbreaks.

“The daily health check is a really simple process that’s going to help us keep campus safe and healthy as we return to on-campus operations this fall,” said Ben Johnson, an OSU spokesperson.

The online health check requires every member of the university community to enter their temperature and answer three questions regarding their planned on-campus activities, their potential exposure to the virus, and any symptoms they may be experiencing.

Those who are confirmed to be healthy will receive a green check mark indicating they are cleared to be on campus.

Anyone with a fever, showing symptoms or who has been exposed to COVID-19 will receive a red alert and be required to stay at home or in their dorm room.

University officials suggest those individuals seek medical attention and consider getting tested.

“Testing is available on campus,” said Johnson. “There’s a broad asymptomatic testing program across the entire community. There is also priority for symptomatic testing, so if you get a red arrow because you’re symptomatic or because you think you may have had contact with someone who was positive, you will absolutely be able to get a test as part of our comprehensive testing program.”

Hours after the launch of the daily health check program, students were already participating in it. Many said they are hopeful this measure will help keep campus open this fall.

“I think this will help us stay here and help us keep that college sense of life without having us go back home and spend another however many months at home to do online learning,” said Josh Hofacker.

The daily health checks can be reported through the Ohio State app, or by clicking here.