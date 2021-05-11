CVS offers free heart wellness screenings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Free heart-health screenings are available at CVS Pharmacies this week in honor of women’s health.

The free screenings for both women and men include blood pressure checks, cholesterol, blood sugar, and body mass index tests.

“Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in both men and women,” explained Kellie Goare, a Nurse Practitioner at the CVS in Worthington. “So that is why it’s important to know your numbers and one of the main reasons that Minute Clinic is offering these screenings.”

Typically February is the “Go Red for Women” campaign says Goare, but that initiative was delayed until this week due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Included in the heart-health screening is cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and body mass index, also known as a BMI. If any of those numbers are abnormal, it gives us an idea of a risk that the patient might be at for things like heart problems, things like heart attack and even stroke, and how high that risk would be,” said Goare.

These tests can show whether you should monitor your numbers, or make lifestyle changes like cutting down on salt, and increasing exercise, fruits, vegetables and lean meats. It can also show whether you need to talk with your doctor about medication.

You can print off a Heart Health Screening Voucher from the Minute Clinic website, which is good through Saturday, May 15. If you don’t have a voucher, you can still walk into a Minute Clinic and get one. In that case, remember that fasting for 8-12 hours before the tests will give best results. To schedule an appointment, call 1-866-389-2727 or visit the website.