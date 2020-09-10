CVS offers child COVID-19 testing and 6 new testing sites in Franklin County

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas.Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they’re to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies’ favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume” of opioid prescriptions. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – COVID testing is now available for kids, 12 years and older at CVS.

CVS Health announced that children ages 12 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 testing, starting Friday.

According to a CVS, it will also be opening six new testing sites throughout Franklin County. They added test sites to Columbus, Grove City, Hilliard, and Worthington.

These locations offer tests to insured and uninsured patients, with no out-of-pocket cost to patients.

Pre-registration is required. Click here to pre-register and see a list of testing locations.