CVS offers child COVID-19 testing and 6 new testing sites in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – COVID testing is now available for kids, 12 years and older at CVS.
CVS Health announced that children ages 12 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 testing, starting Friday.
According to a CVS, it will also be opening six new testing sites throughout Franklin County. They added test sites to Columbus, Grove City, Hilliard, and Worthington.
These locations offer tests to insured and uninsured patients, with no out-of-pocket cost to patients.
Pre-registration is required. to pre-register and see a list of testing locations.