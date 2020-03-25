Curbside pickup of groceries for cancer patients

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– There are changes in the way cancer patients get groceries from a local food pantry. Lifecare Alliance explained the change is to keep clients safe from contracting the coronavirus.​ More than 1,000 cancer patients living in Columbus depend on the food pantry.

Meals on wheels and the food pantry for cancer patients are both programs at Lifecare Alliance.​ The food pantry typically allows patients to get food inside, but not any longer. Volunteers will deliver groceries to homes.​ Lori Overmyer is one of the delivery people.

​”I can’t express enough what this means to people who are living alone that are really more isolated than ever they have good food fresh meats and vegetables and eggs and butter,” said Overmyer.

Lifecare also allows cancer patients, who can drive, the option of picking up their groceries.​ Chuck Gehring, with Lifecare Alliance, said this is necessary.

“We never want them to come on a bus or something like that to get food. It exposes them to germs in general. That’s become heighten because of coronavirus situation. We do curbside pick up where they call the client. The client knows to come if they want to come. They have a family member or someone to sign for if they come and tell when they’re in the parking lot. We put it out for them so that we can keep social distancing,” said Gehring.

Lifecare Alliance said they are accepting applications over the phone for cancer patients who need groceries from its pantry. You can find the phone number and other services offered at its website: https://www.lifecarealliance.org/