Crowds gather in Columbus to protest no officers charged for Breonna Taylor’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Crowds have gathered in Columbus to protest a Kentucky grand jury bringing no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Prosecutors said Wednesday two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves.

The grand jury instead charged fired Officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid on the night of March 13.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is the state’s first Black attorney general, said that the officers acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.

Cameron added that Hankison and the two other officers who entered Taylor’s apartment announced themselves before entering — and so did not execute the warrant as “no-knock,” according to the investigation.

“According to Kentucky law, the use of force by (Officers Jonathan) Mattingly and (Myles) Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves,” Cameron said. “This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Miss Breonna Taylor’s death.”

